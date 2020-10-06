National Sars meets 2020 filing season commitments Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter outlines the tax agency's achievements in a briefing to MPs BL PREMIUM

The SA Revenue Services (Sars), one of the state entities severely crippled by almost a decade of state capture, says it has significantly improved its turnaround time in its service to tax payers.

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the tax agency, which on Tuesday said it is hobbled by underfunding, had refunded R13.4bn to 1,24-million taxpayers, many of whom were struggling due to the Covid-19 lockdown.