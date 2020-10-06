Sars meets 2020 filing season commitments
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter outlines the tax agency's achievements in a briefing to MPs
06 October 2020 - 20:48
The SA Revenue Services (Sars), one of the state entities severely crippled by almost a decade of state capture, says it has significantly improved its turnaround time in its service to tax payers.
Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the tax agency, which on Tuesday said it is hobbled by underfunding, had refunded R13.4bn to 1,24-million taxpayers, many of whom were struggling due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now