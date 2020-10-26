Economy IDC earmarks a role in SA’s recovery plan Despite losses and rising impairments, the development financier says it retains the support of funders and can bolster SA's recovery efforts BL PREMIUM

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) sees an expanded role for itself in various areas of SA’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan, despite its most recent annual losses.

A troubled economy, the early stages of the Covid-19 onslaught and severe volatility in its investment portfolio, notably petrochemicals giant Sasol, were among the “never seen before” events that led to a plunge in the performance of the development financier, its CEO Tshokolo Nchocho said at a briefing on the release of its latest annual results.