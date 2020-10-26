IDC earmarks a role in SA’s recovery plan
Despite losses and rising impairments, the development financier says it retains the support of funders and can bolster SA's recovery efforts
26 October 2020 - 19:40
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) sees an expanded role for itself in various areas of SA’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan, despite its most recent annual losses.
A troubled economy, the early stages of the Covid-19 onslaught and severe volatility in its investment portfolio, notably petrochemicals giant Sasol, were among the “never seen before” events that led to a plunge in the performance of the development financier, its CEO Tshokolo Nchocho said at a briefing on the release of its latest annual results.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now