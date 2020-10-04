Blow to profit will not threaten DBSA’s role in infrastructure drive
Bank is pivotal agency in ambitious infrastructure drive that government hopes will reignite growth
04 October 2020 - 17:47
Though the Covid-19 fallout means it has taken a substantial hit to its profit, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) says it “remains well positioned” to play a lead role in SA’s infrastructure drive.
The state-owned bank, which specialises in development loans, has reported that profits fell more than three-quarters in its year to end-March, as the adverse affects of the pandemic forced it to raise provisions against loans likely to come under pressure.
