Blow to profit will not threaten DBSA's role in infrastructure drive Bank is pivotal agency in ambitious infrastructure drive that government hopes will reignite growth

Though the Covid-19 fallout means it has taken a substantial hit to its profit, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) says it “remains well positioned” to play a lead role in SA’s infrastructure drive.

The state-owned bank, which specialises in development loans, has reported that profits fell more than three-quarters in its year to end-March, as the adverse affects of the pandemic forced it to raise provisions against loans likely to come under pressure.