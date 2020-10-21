Ramaphosa underlines private sector’s role in post-Covid economic recovery
Need to remove bars to business operations such as energy supply constraints is emphasised
21 October 2020 - 20:22
A greater role for the private sector in boosting economic growth was envisaged in SA’s economic recovery plan, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.
The private sector remained the main jobs driver in most economies. But, with the government, it had been affected adversely by the coronavirus and the national lockdown.
