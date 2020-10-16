Economy Recovery plan will be tested by Tito Mboweni’s budget The medium-term budget policy statement will have to flesh out how the government will balance fiscal sustainability with economic growth efforts BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s long awaited economic reconstruction and recovery plan will face its first test in the upcoming medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) where the government will outline how it will weigh up consolidating its battered finances with efforts to support growth and recovery.

Though Ramaphosa said the plan will balance the need to restore fiscal sustainability with economic growth, economists and analysts said that proof of implementation and a clearer picture of what it means for the country’s fiscal position were needed to cement its credibility.