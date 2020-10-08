Infrastructure plans an antidote to Covid-19 costs, says new fund head
Government hopes to unlock about R1-trillion in investments from the private sector
08 October 2020 - 18:27
The government’s infrastructure ambitions are going to be “a remedy rather than a curse” in SA’s efforts to reignite investment in the economy and claw back growth after the ravages of the Covid-19 crisis.
And, unlike previous state commitments on infrastructure, dogged by delays and capacity constraints, within the next 12 months SA could expect the development of projects that were well structured, bankable and ready for investment, Mohale Rakgate, the new head of the Infrastructure Fund told Business Day.
