WATCH: How the US election will affect SA
Wits University’s John Stremlau talks to Business Day TV about the US presidential election due to take place on November 3
19 October 2020 - 07:31
In less than three weeks, the Americans will head to the polls to decide if Donald Trump will secure a second presidential term or if Joe Biden will be the new head of state. Either way, where will that leave SA’s relationship with the US?
To find out Business Day TV spoke to Wits University’s John Stremlau.
