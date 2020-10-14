NICOLE FRITZ: Thankfully, SA has been spared a spectacle like Barrett vs Ginsburg
But we need to put some thought into how we replace judges
Lindsay Graham, US Senate judiciary chair, opened the confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s nominee to the US supreme court, Amy Coney Barrett, with the injunction: “To the extent possible, let’s make it respectful. Let’s make it challenging. Let’s remember the world is watching.”
Presumably, Graham had in mind that the world should be instructed as to how these things are done. Yet many of us watching from outside were wondering whether this would be another watch-through-your-fingers horror show, as when Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s last nominee (now confirmed) screamed hell and damnation on all those who believed Christine Blasey Ford’s account of sexual abuse at the hands of the teenage Kavanaugh was relevant to his suitability for office several decades later.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now