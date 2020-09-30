Economy

WATCH: Should sin taxes be increased to address revenue shortfall?

SA Institute of Tax Professionals CEO Keith Engel and UCT director of research Corné van Walbeek talk to Business Day TV

30 September 2020
Picture: 123RF/STEFANO CARNEVALI
Picture: 123RF/STEFANO CARNEVALI

SA faces a revenue shortfall of more than R300bn and a steep increase in sin taxes has been suggested as a possible way to address the issue.

Business Day TV spoke to Sait CEO Keith Engel and Corné van Walbeek, the director of UCT’s research unit, on the economics of excisable products.

