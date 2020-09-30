News Leader
WATCH: Should sin taxes be increased to address revenue shortfall?
SA Institute of Tax Professionals CEO Keith Engel and UCT director of research Corné van Walbeek talk to Business Day TV
30 September 2020 - 09:02
SA faces a revenue shortfall of more than R300bn and a steep increase in sin taxes has been suggested as a possible way to address the issue.
Business Day TV spoke to Sait CEO Keith Engel and Corné van Walbeek, the director of UCT’s research unit, on the economics of excisable products.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.