National There is room to increase tobacco tax, says UCT professor The tobacco ban during the lockdown demonstrated that most smokers are willing to pay anything to get their fix, the professor says

There is room for a significant increase in excise duties on tobacco products, a University of Cape Town professor has told a tax indaba.

This is not only because smokers seem able to absorb higher prices but also because of the high cost of tobacco to society, Prof Corné van Walbeek during said during a discussion on sin taxes and illicit trade at the virtual tax indaba held on Wednesday by the SA Institute of Tax Professionals.