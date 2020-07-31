Companies / Retail & Consumer BAT is confident ahead of this week’s challenge to tobacco ban Pressure group’s letter urges Cyril Ramaphosa to lift ban, which BAT SA says is costing it about R550m in lost profits BL PREMIUM

Tobacco company British American Tobacco (BAT), the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike, said SA’s cigarette ban is costing it about £25m (R550m) in unrealised profits a month.

The tobacco giant said it expects a positive outcome from a court challenge to the ban in SA, which will be heard by the Western Cape High Court this week. It has also experienced pressure in other emerging markets amid Covid-related factory closures.