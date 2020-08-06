How the booze ban is battering a beloved local gin
Inverroche founder Lorna Scott outlines the challenges of the prohibition, while the black market booms
07 August 2020 - 05:08
You may not be allowed to buy a bottle of Inverroche gin from your local bottle store but you can still get your hands on one, if you are willing to pay more than R1,000.
This is what the popular fynbos-infused gin will cost on the black market, according to Lorna Scott, the founder of this small business success story that is rooted in its local community of Stilbaai.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now