Economy How the booze ban is battering a beloved local gin Inverroche founder Lorna Scott outlines the challenges of the prohibition, while the black market booms

You may not be allowed to buy a bottle of Inverroche gin from your local bottle store but you can still get your hands on one, if you are willing to pay more than R1,000.

This is what the popular fynbos-infused gin will cost on the black market, according to Lorna Scott, the founder of this small business success story that is rooted in its local community of Stilbaai.