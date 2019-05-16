Of all the gin joints ...

Really, it’s hard to escape the gin revolution these days. Every corporate event has a gin bar to linger at, there are gin soirées and some days you can find gin ice cream at the Codfather in Sandton. Even Luce, the fine-dining restaurant at the Southern Sun Hyde Park (a Tsogo Sun hotel) now offers gin pairings with meals.

In fact, growth in premium gin has been exponential and shows no signs of slowing down. According to research firm IWSR’s drinks market analysis, its SA market was valued at $139-million in 2017 and ranked ninth globally for volume and 11th for value that year.

Crafty cuts

Norton studied film and drama, so he’s even been involved in some of the short films being made about Autograph. Though he’s clearly having fun with it, there are aspects of the industry that irk Norton’s legal sensibilities. Many of the gin brands out there don’t make their own gin, and it’s more like contract manufacturing. "It’s a bit deceptive in a way because people say there’s a craft gin explosion with all these distilleries, meanwhile back at the ranch … some distilleries make about 15gin brands so any man and his dog who wants to produce gin just goes off to these guys.

"To us, craft gin means it must be handmade by us in our own distillery, with our own botanicals," he says. The Autograph team’s artisanal still (in which the gin is made) is called Zoey — after Beech’s younger sister, and the finished product is bottled and labelled on the premises. The bottles are imported from France and sealed with handmade stoppers fashioned from American white oak.

SA attracts overseas craft gins too. A couple of months ago, Travis Tober, a Texan bartender, cocktail consultant and brand ambassador for Aviation Gin, was in town on a brand tour. Aviation’s story has some Hollywood sheen because actor Ryan Reynolds has bought into the company.