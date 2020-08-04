Economy As Consol becomes latest to pull investment, liquor industry pushes for talks on ban Trade body says prohibition of sales has already cost at least 100,000 jobs and R18bn in revenue BL PREMIUM

As glass manufacturer Consol became the latest company to suspend planned investment due to the alcohol ban, the biggest players in the R140bn liquor industry are pushing for talks with the government on how to end the prohibition.

Consol’s decision to suspend construction of a new R1.5bn plant in Ekurhuleni, announced on Tuesday, came a day after SAB, owned by AB InBev, said it had cancelled R5bn in planned investments. Heineken has said it was rethinking its “expansion ambitions” in SA.