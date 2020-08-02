LUKANYO MNYANDA: From hardly any debt to financial aid
No country has ever run to the IMF for help because it has been handling its finances well
02 August 2020 - 18:32
The headlines all noted that the loan that SA secured from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was a first for the country. Some noted that it was, at $4.3bn (about R70bn), the biggest granted to any country so far.
What’s not clear is whether this should be a source of national pride or shame. The consensus would tend to veer towards the latter, if for different reasons.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now