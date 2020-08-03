ROB ROSE: Dlamini Zuma relied on ‘unsound scientific data and hearsay’

“The Cape’s wine farms are like ghost towns right now,” says Francois Rossouw, the head of non-profit farmer network Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai), which will lock horns with Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on August 18 over the alcohol ban.

“It’s eerie: until recently, these farms were bustling with international tourists. Now, there’s no-one there. At this stage, about 90% of the family-owned farms face total ruin”.

Saai is representing about 120 family-owned wine farms, including names you’ll know: Rust-en-Vrede, Meerlust, Fairview, Bouchard Finlayson, La Motte and Leopards Leap.

Many were struggling before Covid-19; President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ban on alcohol sales (for a second time) on July 13 tipped them over the brink. “About 350,000 livelihoods are under threat, if you think of the restaurants on the farms, and the accommodation they provide”.

Yet this is a point which Dlamini Zuma doesn’t seem to consider in the 349-pages she filed in court last week, laying out the evidence used in deciding on the ban.

On Friday, Rossouw’s organisation filed a 170-page response, pointing out the yawning holes in Dlamini Zuma’s argument.

In his affidavit, Rossouw doesn’t pull punches. Dlamini Zuma, he says, made “serious mistakes of fact”; took the decision to ban alcohol “based on unsound scientific data and hearsay”; didn’t listen to what the public had to say; and failed to consider “less restrictive means”.

In particular, he says, the cooperative governance minister laid out a case of the “harm of alcohol in general”, rather than the implications for SA’s Covid-19 pandemic. “It is not the time to push an agenda against alcohol usage,” says Rossouw.

This lawsuit is just one of many the government is fighting against industries desperately trying to stay afloat amid one of the harshest lockdowns in the world.

To be clear, no other country has implemented a blanket tobacco ban and hardly anyone has banned booze. For a month, Sri Lanka tried it, as did parts of India, and one state in Greenland. Oh, and Lesotho and eSwatini. But few other democracies would have dared.

For a sense of what this has done to SA’s revenue, read this Bloomberg article. It points out that the R82bn in lost tax revenue for the first three-and-a-half months of the fiscal year exceeds the amount SA borrowed from the IMF and African Development Bank.

While the lockdown has eviscerating the economy, it has done wonders for three niches: booze and tobacco smugglers; those selling shelf companies to ANC-linked tenderpreneurs (and Ace Magashule’s family); and lawyers defending the ruling party’s lockdown rules.

It is why the Washington Post described SA’s lockdown as one of the most “drastic” interventions in the world, which has spawned a thriving network of illicit booze peddlers. “It is truly shocking how much money people are willing to part with for alcohol,” one seller named ‘Peter’ told the newspaper.

But Dlamini Zuma, in her affidavit, ignores the illicit sales. Instead, she devotes plenty of space to how, after alcohol was first banned in March, hospital trauma cases plunged.

Rossouw says this reasoning is flawed. “One cannot merely attribute the entire reduction in trauma cases to alcohol usage. During level 5, the bulk of South Africans were confined to their homes and very few cars were allowed to be on the roads,” he says.

Would you, for example, argue that the drop in hijackings during the lockdown is also a consequence of the booze ban?

It was a point made in the Washington Post by investment banker Motheo Landane who said: “I’m like, no, the real reason for those decline in numbers is due to the fact there are less people on the roads”

Now, it is clear the alcohol ban certainly has reduced trauma accidents in hospitals. But Dlamini Zuma fails to disaggregate the numbers sufficiently to show this intervention into people’s lives — banning alcohol — is justified by the specific evidence.

‘Constitutionally unsound’

Interestingly, Dlamini Zuma claimed she did consider ‘less stringent’ measures — she just chose not to implement them. “Experience has shown that less restrictions imposed during level 3, when Covid-19 cases were comparatively lower, were not as effective … as an outright temporary prohibition,” she says.

The wine industry, which contributes R40bn to SA’s GDP and employs 300,000 people, has been counting the cost of her decision.

Even though provinces like the Western Cape aren’t seeing a spike in new infections, Dlamini Zuma argued it wouldn’t be practical to implement province-by-province restrictions.