PODCAST | Stanlib findings show SA’s national savings trail global average

At just under 15% of GDP before the lockdown, Lings says SA’s national savings were already trailing behind the global average of about 25%. He says the Covid-19 crisis has magnified what was already an uncomfortable reality, pointing out that SA’s savings rates have dwindled over the past 40 years, driven by rising consumerism.

Outside funds that people have to put away for retirement through employers, Lings says it would be good for South Africans to have about three months of expenses set aside as part of an emergency fund. Once in place, people can continue to actively set money aside and create a general culture of saving.

This is of course much easier said than done, but Lings says the ongoing Covid-19-induced crisis shows what does happen when such mechanisms are not in place.

The discussion also explores other key insights from the report, the data used for the study, as well as an outlook for the economy going forward.

