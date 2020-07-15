The cupboard was bare

There were as many respondents who reported that a child had gone hungry in their household in a week as reported that a child had gone hungry at least once in the previous year in the 2018 Stats SA General Household Survey (GHS).

In the Nids-Cram survey child hunger in the past week was 25% in households where the survey respondent had only primary education, with 8% experiencing hunger every day or almost every day in the past week.

Hunger among any household member was higher than for children — at 22% — suggesting that adults may have been shielding children from hunger. This is not something that was as apparent in previous data on hunger — in the GHS, for example, hunger for households and for children is usually reported at a similar magnitude.

In the new survey, where adults experienced hunger for four days or less in the past seven, almost half of the respondents (47%) indicated that a child did not go hungry in the household — in other words, half of children did not go hungry. The most plausible reason is that many households who are experiencing hunger are managing somehow to protect or shield the children from that hunger.

However, when there was perpetual adult hunger (every day or almost every day in the past seven days), adults appear less able to shield children.

Almost 40% of the more than 7,000 individuals interviewed for the Nids-Cram survey indicated that their households had lost a main income source between February and April, when the lockdown was implemented. Even in the wealthiest quintile, 25% indicated their household had experienced the loss of a main income source.

For households with similar levels of per capita income in 2017, child hunger reported in the Nids-Cram survey in the previous seven days was about 10 percentage points more likely in households that experienced income loss since the start of lockdown.

Running out of money for food is another indicator of the havoc that the pandemic has wrought. Altogether 40% of respondents had experienced running out of money for food in the previous month, whereas only 25% of respondents in the 2018 GHS indicated that this had happened to them in the previous year.