ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Tito Mboweni to deliver hotly expected new budget
On June 24 the finance minister will have to ‘scare MPs into understanding how dire the situation is’
21 June 2020 - 15:58
The focus will be on finance minister Tito Mboweni this week as he is expected to table a supplementary budget before parliament.
Mboweni is set to deliver the special adjustment budget on June 24 outlining further plans by the government to tackle Covid-19 as well as changes made to the existing budget as the country faces more fiscal constraints on the back of a global pandemic and gloomy economic outlook.
