ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Tito Mboweni to deliver hotly expected new budget On June 24 the finance minister will have to 'scare MPs into understanding how dire the situation is'

The focus will be on finance minister Tito Mboweni this week as he is expected to table a supplementary budget before parliament.

Mboweni is set to deliver the special adjustment budget on June 24 outlining further plans by the government to tackle Covid-19 as well as changes made to the existing budget as the country faces more fiscal constraints on the back of a global pandemic and gloomy economic outlook.