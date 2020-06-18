Economy Treasury may avoid longer-dated bonds, says BNP Paribas The bank said the Treasury could increase weekly bond issuance levels by 10% by the medium-term budget policy statement in October BL PREMIUM

International banking group BNP Paribas said on Thursday that the National Treasury may steer clear of longer-dated bonds in the near term as the country’s mounting fiscal risks could result in higher debit-service costs.

“While we think the Treasury will continue to observe demand across the curve, we think its strategy for the time being will focus away from longer maturities as it looks to try and keep debt-service costs under control,” the bank said.