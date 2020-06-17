Government’s Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme needs rejigging
Research firm Intellidex estimates the uptake could be as low as R2bn, or 1%, of its intended target
17 June 2020 - 18:20
The government’s R200bn loan guarantee scheme — a flagship element of its response package to the Covid-19 crisis — must be revised to fix its disappointing take-up since it was launched just over a month ago, financial services research firm Intellidex said on Wednesday.
Intellidex recommended changes to the scheme such as removing the restrictions on what the loans could be used for and lowering the costs — to ensure it reaches small firms and helps save jobs through the worst of the crisis.
