Economy Reserve Bank takes up R10.2bn in government bonds in May The Bank began the asset purchase programme to ease dislocations in the market and ensure price discovery

The SA Reserve Bank upped its holdings of government bonds by R10.2bn in May, as part of the bond-buying programme introduced to address pandemic-related disruptions in the market and inject liquidity into SA’s financial system.

May’s take-up is slightly less than the R11.4bn bought in April, according to data released on Friday.