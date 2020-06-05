Reserve Bank takes up R10.2bn in government bonds in May
The Bank began the asset purchase programme to ease dislocations in the market and ensure price discovery
05 June 2020 - 09:00
The SA Reserve Bank upped its holdings of government bonds by R10.2bn in May, as part of the bond-buying programme introduced to address pandemic-related disruptions in the market and inject liquidity into SA’s financial system.
May’s take-up is slightly less than the R11.4bn bought in April, according to data released on Friday.
