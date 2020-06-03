Economy State’s Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme needs expansion The Black Business Council has met the Treasury to discuss ways to extend the scheme to small businesses BL PREMIUM

The state’s R200bn, Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme needs to be extended to non-bank funders of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) or risk perpetuating inequality in SA’s financial system and wider economy.

This is according Polo Leteka, founder and executive director of IDF Capital, a private equity firm that specialises in investing in SMEs across SA and other parts of Africa.