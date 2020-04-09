WATCH: Covid-19’s effect on SA’s manufacturing sector

Manufacturing is one of the worst affected sectors by Covid-19, which has forced many factories to shutter, exports to grind to a halt, and workers sent home during the nation-wide lockdown.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Philippa Rodseth, executive director of the Manufacturing Circle; Tony Sidnell, MD of Dimako Transformers; Michael Ade, chief economist at The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa; and Shakeel Meer, who is responsible for the manufacturing division at the Industrial Development Corporation, about the effect of the pandemic on the country’s industrial base and what plans are underway to ensure the country’s manufacturing sector emerges stronger from the crisis — and ready to exploit the weak rand.