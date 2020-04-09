Economy

Covid 19 Business Watch

WATCH: Covid-19’s effect on SA’s manufacturing sector

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to a panel of experts about the effec of Covid 19 on the country’s industrial base

09 April 2020 - 14:49 Business Day TV
Picture: MASI LOSI
Picture: MASI LOSI

Manufacturing is one of the worst affected sectors by Covid-19, which has forced many factories to shutter, exports to grind to a halt, and workers sent home during the nation-wide lockdown.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Philippa Rodseth, executive director of the Manufacturing Circle; Tony Sidnell, MD of Dimako Transformers; Michael Ade, chief economist at The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa; and Shakeel Meer, who is responsible for the manufacturing division at the Industrial Development Corporation, about the effect of the pandemic on the country’s industrial base and what plans are underway to ensure the country’s manufacturing sector emerges stronger from the crisis — and ready to exploit the weak rand.

Paying the price for importing goods and exporting jobs

SA faces medical shortages because it outsourced supply to countries who are now prioritising their self-interest
Opinion
2 days ago

Ford Southern Africa to make medical face shields to fight Covid-19

Ford starts production of first batch at Silverton vehicle assembly plant in Tshwane and aims to make 500,000 face shields
Companies
17 hours ago

Imperial pulls back its double-digit profit forecast

Logisitics group’s international division hit hard by shutdown from coronavirus
Companies
2 days ago

Motor industry’s black industrialist’s programme stalls

With less than nine months to go before the launch of a new industry policy, Covid-19 threatens to derail its transformation targets
Features
10 hours ago

Ninety One’s Saunders says lifting lockdowns too soon could slow recovery

Governments that imposed lockdowns to contain and manage the coronavirus are likely to order gradual return to work to get economies going
Economy
2 days ago

SA’s economy heading for even tougher times amid Covid-19 and Moody’s downgrade

SPONSORED | SA looks set for a very cold economic winter, says Absa
Companies
3 days ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Lockdown decision is fraught with ...
Economy
2.
Reserve Bank bought bonds worth R1bn in March
Economy
3.
Full impact of shutdown will be felt in next ...
Economy
4.
Ninety One’s Saunders says lifting lockdowns too ...
Economy
5.
Reserve Bank urges banks to halt dividends and ...
Economy

Related Articles

Paying the price for importing goods and exporting jobs

Opinion

Up to 200-million could lose jobs in second quarter due to Covid-19

National

Textile industry Covid-19 agreement extended to other parties

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.