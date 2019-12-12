CONSUMER PRICES
Sliding inflation deepens Reserve Bank’s rate quandary
‘We need rate cuts, and even if it just supports sentiment or confidence it will help on the margins’
12 December 2019 - 05:10
The slowdown in consumer inflation to its lowest level since December 2010 is adding to pressure on the SA Reserve Bank to cut rates, with at least one economist arguing that it is making "a policy error" by keeping them unchanged.
Consumer price inflation (CPI) slowed in November to 3.6%, Stats SA data showed on Wednesday, marking a year that it has been at or below the midpoint of the Bank’s target range of between 3% and 6%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.