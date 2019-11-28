Producer inflation falls to lowest level in four-and-a-half years

Producer price inflation slowed in October to levels not seen since April 2015.

The 3% year-on-year figure was down from 4.1% in September, according to information from Statistics SA released on Thursday.

October's slowdown is also the sixth consecutive fall since April’s peak of 6.5%, and was marginally below market expectations, with economists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting a reading of 3.1%

Producer inflation — as measured by the producer price index — records the change in prices of goods and services sold by manufacturers and producers.

On a month-on-month basis, producer price inflation grew 0.3%.

Economists have put the declines in recent months down to a drop off in contributions from petroleum products, which account for over 20% of the producer price index basket, and have been coming off a high base since 2018, when fuel prices rose sharply.

Both petrol and diesel prices were down 6.5% and 5.7% yearly, respectively, according to Stats SA.

October’s reading also comes as consumer price inflation, released last week, sank to 3.7% — a level not seen since February 2011.

Despite the easing inflation environment, the SA Reserve Bank did not reduce interest rates at its monetary policy committee meeting last week.

Bank officials maintained that there was not enough evidence to suggest that the slowdown in inflation would be sustained.

In addition, worry about the effects of a possible credit-ratings downgrade by ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service, was also seen as a factor in its decision to hold rates steady.

Moody’s is the last ratings agency to hold SA government debt at investment grade.

A downgrade to subinvestment grade — or junk status — could lead to capital outflows, a weaker rand and higher borrowing costs for the government.

