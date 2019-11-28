Economy

Producer inflation falls to lowest level in four-and-a-half years

October's slowdown is the sixth consecutive fall since April’s peak of 6.5%

28 November 2019 - 12:53 Lynley Donnelly
A worker operates a forklift in a row of shelves with boxes in a large warehouse Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
A worker operates a forklift in a row of shelves with boxes in a large warehouse Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

Producer price inflation slowed in October to levels not seen since April 2015.

The 3% year-on-year figure was down from 4.1% in September, according to information from Statistics SA released on Thursday.

October's slowdown is also the sixth consecutive fall since April’s peak of 6.5%, and was marginally below market expectations, with economists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting a reading of 3.1%

Producer inflation — as measured by the producer price index — records the change in prices of goods and services sold by manufacturers and producers.

On a month-on-month basis, producer price inflation grew 0.3%. 

Economists have put the declines in recent months down to a drop off in contributions from petroleum products, which account for over 20% of the producer price index basket, and have been coming off a high base since 2018, when fuel prices rose sharply.

Both petrol and diesel prices were down 6.5% and 5.7% yearly, respectively, according to Stats SA.

October’s reading also comes as consumer price inflation, released last week, sank to 3.7% — a level not seen since February 2011.

Despite the easing inflation environment, the SA Reserve Bank did not reduce interest rates at its monetary policy committee meeting last week.

Bank officials maintained that there was not enough evidence to suggest that the slowdown in inflation would be sustained.

In addition, worry about the effects of a possible credit-ratings downgrade by ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service, was also seen as a factor in its decision to hold rates steady.

Moody’s is the last ratings agency to hold SA government debt at investment grade.

A downgrade to subinvestment grade — or junk status — could lead to capital outflows, a weaker rand and higher borrowing costs for the government.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data to underscore SA’s bleak picture

Data releases begin with barometers on business confidence that could show further deterioration
Economy
3 days ago

HANNA ZIADY: Are SA’s credit providers due their own PPI moment?

In light of the UK’s payment protection insurance scandal, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority should start investigating compliance with new ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Producer inflation slows to lowest level in five months

Farm and factory-gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the PPI, slowed to 4.9% year on year in July
Economy
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

Soaring food prices pose an inflation risk in emerging markets

World

Rates alone not answer to economic woes, Reserve Bank says

Economy

Business confidence ticks up from 20-year low

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.