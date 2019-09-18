Economy

Retail sales growth slows down

18 September 2019 - 14:40 Lynley Donnelly
Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
Retails sales grew by a muted 2% year-on-year in July, Statistics SA said on Wednesday, down from the previous month’s 2.4%.

The outcome was well below market expectations of 2.6%, and reflects a still-constrained consumer environment, according to economists.

The largest annual growth rate was achieved by so-called “other” retailers — which includes the likes of online retailers — which saw a rise of 7.9%. Retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries grew by 3.7%, while retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods, as well as those in household furniture and appliances, grew 3.2%. 

Consumers remain “under quite a bit of pressure in terms of their real disposable income”, which is being eroded by high taxes, electricity prices and worry over retrenchments among low-income earners, said Sanisha Packirisamy, economist at Momentum Investments. 

“The year-to-date retail sales growth continues to depict a muted demand environment,” said FNB economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 

The persistently low retail readings remain below consumer price inflation levels, which have averaged 2.4% year to date, revealing the difficulty retailers are having passing costs onto consumers, he said in a note.

New retail entrant aims to shake-up the market

Traditional bricks-and-mortar retail is under strain, and a new entrant – the members-only online shopping business Allsale Club, is set to bring ...
Money & Investing
6 days ago

Low sales volumes at Spitz and Green Cross drag AVI down

The owner of household goods such as Five Roses tea maintains dividend cover as it continues to feel the pinch
Companies
1 week ago

China’s slowdown deepens just as global risks rise

Interest rate cuts may be necessary on Tuesday as pressure grows to do more to support growth
World
1 day ago

