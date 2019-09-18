Inflation accelerated faster in August than economists expected

Annual consumer price inflation (CPI) rose in August to 4.3%, a step-up from the 4% recorded in July, Stats SA announced on Wednesday.

The uptick was marginally above market expectations — a survey of 16 economists polled by Bloomberg had pegged CPI to come in at 4.2%.

The rise was driven by price increases in food and nonalcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Food inflation reached its highest levels in 18 months, the agency said, driven by increases in bread and cereal, mealie-meal prices and oil-based food items such as cooking oil and margarine, among others.

Housing and utilities also increased, as most municipalities set new rates and tariffs in July, according to Stats SA, seeing an increase of 5.3%, which contributed 1.3 percentage points to the overall increase. Electricity prices were also a factor as one remaining municipality increased tariffs during the month.

The increase — which comes ahead of the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) announcement due on Thursday — nevertheless remains within the Bank's target range of between 3% and 6%. Inflation levels are a key factor the central bank considers when its determines interest rates.

Although recent monetary policy easing by the European Central Bank, as well as further expected rate cuts from the US Fed on Wednesday evening, have weighed in favour of arguments for an interest-rate cut, the majority of economists polled by Bloomberg believe a rate cut is unlikely.