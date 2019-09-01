Second quarter offers GDP joy
This means that SA has likely avoided a technical recession
01 September 2019 - 00:23
Economic growth of up to 3% is forecast for the second quarter of this year when official data is reported on Tuesday.
Factors such as power blackouts and softer global growth that caused the worst contraction in GDP in a decade in the first quarter had dissipated by the following quarter.
