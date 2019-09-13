Economy

Gwede Mantashe to look at administered electricity prices for key industries

Core industries are buckling under Eskom’s tariff hikes and the government is looking for ways to ease the burden

13 September 2019 - 15:56 Allan Seccombe
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS
The SA government is looking to unroll administered electricity prices for key parts of the economy, including mining, manufacturing and furnaces smelting minerals, Gwede Mantashe, mineral resources and energy minister, has said.

The department is calling all coal producers together for a meeting on September 27 to discuss the best possible price for both the miners and state-owned power utility Eskom, creating an index price for coal, Mantashe said at a media briefing on Friday.

As part of the discussions, it will call for the creation of administered prices at which electricity will be supplied to key industries that are shedding jobs and closing doors because of high electricity tariffs, Mantashe said.

The government will not impose a price on coal producers, but wants a lower general price for Eskom. It wants miners to make enough money to be profitable and to grow, he said.

Minerals Council SA has said electricity prices for mines, one of the major consumers of electricity, had increased by 523% since 2006 and faces another 30% hike over the next three years.

Debt-laden Eskom, which can barely afford the interest on its R450bn loans, faces being broken up into two or three parts by the government to better manage its debt.

Business has called Eskom, with its parlous financial state, its ageing power plants and cost increases, the single most serious crisis facing SA.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

