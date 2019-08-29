Features / Cover Story Cyril Ramaphosa at war (... but does he know it?) The Ramaphosa era has been acutely disappointing to some, who feel the lack of action cannot be blamed on any fightback by allies of Zuma and the public protector. Others say reform is taking place BL PREMIUM

To prevail, every powerful myth needs an equally strong contending tale if it wants to enjoy serious longevity — twists, turns, tension, all the materials that keep the protagonist and the antagonist relevant. Cyril Ramaphosa’s New Dawn, sold to South Africans more than two years ago, has proven to be just that: another myth.

It was a promise wrapped in sugary bonbons, and delivered with the slickest of messages, as the answer to all SA’s ills.