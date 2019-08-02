Enough of the blundering towards Chernobyl

South Africans do not need to look far to understand why anything with an exorbitant price tag should be avoided. We only need look to mega coal-fired power stations Medupi and Kusile: both are (still) under construction, but are also ludicrously far behind schedule and embarrassingly over budget. Costs to build Medupi and Kusile have increased by more than R300bn above initial projections. Both Medupi and Kusile are underperforming due to construction and technology issues.

The result? Load-shedding, combined with significant and sustained electricity price increases that few of us can afford. Johannesburg residents alone are paying 12.2% more for electricity as of July 1.

There are serious problems associated with nuclear power that cannot be ignored. There is no long-term solution to radioactive nuclear waste, and in fact, the most highly radioactive waste is stored on-site at Koeberg on the outskirts of Cape Town. The severity of risks associated with nuclear, primarily a deadly combination of technological faults and human error, cannot be ignored.

The recent HBO miniseries Chernobyl is a harrowing, true story, detailing just how badly things can go wrong when nuclear disaster strikes. The miniseries has concluded, but the real-life catastrophe never does. Almost 350,000 people were evacuated after the nuclear meltdown in the 1980s. Today, about 5-million people still live in areas that are officially designated “contaminated”. The lingering effects of Chernobyl, over three decades later, are expected to cause 9,000 more deaths, according to conservative estimates by the World Health Organisation. According to Greenpeace’s own research, the number of deaths from cancers caused by Chernobyl is closer to 100,000.

Nuclear is clearly never safe, so who will take responsibility if the inherent risks of nuclear in SA turn to reality? Whose pockets would be lined if nuclear projects doomed to failure did go ahead? Certainly not the SA taxpayer, though we would be left holding the very, very expensive electricity bill.

It is a shame that the pronuclear lobby is still trying to drag SA backwards instead of recognising that their day is done. We can’t afford nuclear, and that should be the end of it. What we can afford, since it is the cheapest source of electricity, is new renewable energy. Over Easter I drove through the Eastern Cape to get to the Drakensberg, and on some of the province’s rolling hills there were giant wind turbines, quietly generating the electricity we so desperately need. What a breath of fresh air — no dirty or dangerous power stations in sight.

Imagine the renewable energy capacity we could install at a reformed Vaalputs (our current nuclear waste storage site, if it can be called that): 1,000ha of land dedicated not to hiding our toxic waste underground for thousands of years, but to clean, safe renewable energy generation.