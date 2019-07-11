SA should start planning for additional nuclear capacity now, says Gwede Mantashe

In 2017, the High Court in Cape Town put the brakes on SA’s nuclear ambition, ruling that the procurement processes was unlawful, following a legal challenge by environmental activists. The court instructed government to start the process afresh. However, there are currently no new procurement plans for nuclear-powered reactors.

Many observers say SA has no need for nuclear and the country cannot afford it amid a growing budget deficit.

Delivering his budget vote speech in Parliament on Thursday, Mantashe said it is crucial for SA to plan for additional nuclear capacity beyond 2045.

“As we transition to a diversified, cleaner energy future, in line with the NDP [National Development Plan], the country would acquire nuclear at a price, pace and scale that it can afford,” Mantashe said during the budget vote debate on the department energy.

Mantashe said given the long-term planning horizon for nuclear power plants, it is imperative that the planning work for the new nuclear power plants should commence now to ensure energy security for the country.

“As we have stated on numerous occasions, the country would acquire nuclear at a price, pace and scale it can afford,” the minister said.

He said Koeberg, the nuclear power plant in the Western Cape, will also reach the end of its designed life by 2024. It is now embarking on the life extension project to extend the plant’s life by another 20 years, to around 2045. The plant is Africa’s only nuclear station.

Mantashe said Koeberg demonstrates the benefits of nuclear power and gave SA a reason to continue with the nuclear expansion programme.

He said the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), the government’s long-term energy plan which is yet to come into force, would be gazetted by September 2019. The plan considers a diversified energy mix that includes all forms of energy technologies such as cleaner coal, nuclear, gas, hydro, renewables and battery storage, said Mantashe. However, it envisages an overall reduction in coal-generated energy by 2030.

“As a country, we must avoid the currently polarised debate on energy, pitted as coal versus renewables. The debate should be about the effective use of all the energy sources at our disposal, to achieve security of supply,” the minister said.

On the controversial Grand Inga project, Mantashe said: “SA has entered into a legally binding treaty with the Democratic Republic of Congo. We play a vital role in ensuring that investment into the development of the project is realised, as we have guaranteed power offtake for the first phase. After phase one SA will have a right of first refusal on equity and power offtake for any of the subsequent phases.”

The department of energy has been allocated a budget of R7.44bn of which about 91% of the total budget will be transferred to entities.

DA MP and mineral resources & energy spokesman Kevin Mileham said blame for SA’s electricity crisis “needs to be laid squarely at the feet of our government”.