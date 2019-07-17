Growth in retail sales in May could steer SA away from recession

Tepid growth in the retail sector in May could help SA avoid its second recession in two years.

Retail sales saw surprising growth of 2.2% in May, higher than the 1.7% expected by economists polled by Bloomberg. The sector grew by 2.7% the month before, revised upward from 2.4%.

This was an increase of R89.2bn in May compared to R85.05bn in May 2018, and higher than the R83.99bn recorded in April.

The retail sector is an important indicator of consumer spending — it drives growth in the economy as it accounts for just more than 60% of GDP.

The better-than-expected growth in May is despite consumers coming under pressure in the month with a 54c/l increase in the petrol price, which weighed on disposable income, as well as weak consumer sentiment, according to the tepid consumer confidence index.