EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank’s cautious rate cut likely to underwhelm

After the drama about its role and leadership in recent months, the focus is back on the Reserve Bank’s day job.

And the interest rate decision due on Thursday will probably be among its easiest with a cut of 25 basis points virtually assured. There are some analysts arguing for a 50-basis-point cut, though they are a small minority. It would be the first reduction since March 2018.

Unlike the Bank’s decision to tighten policy in November 2018, this one won’t be controversial.

The arguments for a reduction in rates, based on both local and external factors, are compelling enough. Inflation outcomes have been lower than the Bank anticipated in 2018, with consumer inflation at, or lower than, the midpoint of the 3%-6% target every month since December 2018. Its inflation forecasts will most likely be revised lower this week.

The rand has averaged about R14.41/$ since the last monetary policy committee (MPC) statement on May 23 and was at R13.92/$ on Tuesday, about 7% stronger than the R14.99/$ it reached on June 6, the weakest point after the last MPC meeting.

Brent crude, another source of imported inflation that the Bank watches closely, has been largely stable at a little over $60 a barrel.

Developments globally should keep these forecasts under control, not least data this week showing that the Chinese economy grew in the second quarter at the slowest pace since current records began in 1992 — even though at 6.2% it is at levels that we can only dream about.

Minutes of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest policy meeting, released this week, made it clear that “heightened uncertainty” about the economy of the eurozone meant that ECB officials felt they should be “ready and prepared” for a new round of stimulus.