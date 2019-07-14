Rate cut on cards, but...
14 July 2019 - 00:05
An interest rate cut is expected this week, but in the long term the Reserve Bank's hawkish stance is likely to continue after the reappointment of Lesetja Kganyago as governor for another five years.
An interest rate cut is expected this week, but in the long term the Reserve Bank's hawkish stance is likely to continue after the reappointment of Lesetja Kganyago as governor for another five years.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.