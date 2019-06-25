Economy

SA’s first-quarter employment picks up, but businesses are cutting costs

Dismal economic growth in the first three months of the year failed to dent SA’s employment rate, ​although business are cutting overtime and part-time jobs

25 June 2019 - 12:30 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS

Non-agricultural employment in SA improved by 0.8% year on year in the first quarter, with employers adding 76,000 staff to their payrolls, notably those in the retail trade and business services sectors.

Part-time employment, however, dropped 4.9% in the first quarter year on year, data from Stats SA’s quarterly employment survey showed on Tuesday. Gross earnings fell 5.9% quarter on quarter, as employers continue to slash bonuses and overtime for their staff.

Formal-sector employment rose 1.4% to end-March 2019 compared with the same period in 2018, while overall employment grew 0.2% quarter on quarter.

The Bloomberg consensus had been for employment to rise 0.2% quarter on quarter, and 0.5% year on year.

Employers in the trade sector, which includes retailers, added 67,000 jobs, a 3.1% growth year on year, while the manufacturing sector added 9,000 jobs, growth of 0.7%.

The construction sector led the losses, with employment falling by 23,000 year on year, or 3.6%. This was followed by the electricity sector, which shed 2,000 jobs, a 3.2% decline.

Average monthly earnings grew 3.8% year on year, but fell 1.9% quarter on quarter. On an annualised basis, employers paid 13.8% less in bonuses and overtime.

SA’s economy contracted by a shock 3.2% in the first quarter of the year compared with the last quarter of 2018, and economists had expected the employment data to reflect this.

The employment rate also improved in the fourth quarter of 2018, then given a seasonal boost by the holiday season.

SA’s quarterly employment survey — also known as nonfarm payrolls — excludes the agricultural sector.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

