SA’s growth prospects pick up a little in April

The Reserve Bank’s leading business cycle indicator picked up a little in April compared with March, but extended its year-on-year losing streak to seven-consecutive months.

The indicator rose 0.7% in April compared with March, a sign second-quarter economic activity recovered a little after a tough first quarter, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.

The leading indicator is based on monthly movements in various economic indicators, such as interest rate spreads, new passenger vehicles sold and job advertisements. It is watched closely as it moves in line with current economic growth — a drop in the indicator signals a risk of weak growth, or even contraction, for the economy.