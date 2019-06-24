National

Tourism jumps more than 4% in April year on year

But prospects for the industry may be dimmed by the Tourism Amendment Bill, which aims to regulate short-term home rentals such as Airbnb

24 June 2019 - 18:08 Gaby Ndongo
A view of Cape Town’s Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. Picture: SA TOURISM
A view of Cape Town’s Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. Picture: SA TOURISM

SA saw a 4.2% increase in the number of foreign tourists in April compared to the same month in 2018, according to Statistics SA, as the economy contracting in the first quarter of the year. 

Tourism contributed R426bn to the country’s economy in 2018 and SA's tourism sector is the largest in Africa, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council. The sector is responsible for 1.5-million jobs, or 9.2% of total employment in SA.

However, prospects for the industry may be dimmed by the Tourism Amendment Bill, which aims to put in place regulations for short-term home rentals such as Airbnb.

If passed, the bill will specify, for example, how much a host can earn or the number of nights a tourist can stay at the residence.

While the department of tourism sees it as a way for “everyone to get their fair share” of the short-term home rental market, its opponents say that it is an unnecessary interference that takes away the livelihood of some South Africans.

Members of the public have until July 15 to forward their comments about the Bill.

Easier bureaucracy boosts numbers

According to Statistics SA, the number of tourists in April rose to 903,059.

Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom said in 2018 that the easing of travel requirements for minors, and the recovery in Cape Town following a devastating drought would boost overseas tourism in 2019. 

There was 2.1% increase in the number of tourists coming from SA Development Community (Sadc) countries, and an 11.9% increase in overseas tourists — most of them from Germany and the UK.

Overall, tourists from other African countries decreased 7.3%; however, there was an increase in tourists from Egypt and Morocco.

Comment period extended for controversial ‘Airbnb’ bill

Interested parties have another month, until July 15, to comment on the controversial Tourism Amendment Bill
National
5 days ago

Going back to your roots with Airbnb

Online hospitality service teams up with consumer DNA testing company to connect travelling customers with their heritage
Life
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Tourism jumps more than 4% in April year on year
National
2.
Zim dollar is only legal currency, Emmerson ...
World / Africa
3.
Herman Mashaba wants to ‘expropriate’ derelict ...
National
4.
Revolving door of finance ministers led to ...
National

Related Articles

Game lodges in northern KwaZulu-Natal run out of water as drought deepens

National

Zanzibar route a boon for Mango and SA tour operators

National

When business travel is preferable to mass tourism

Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.