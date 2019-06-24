Tourism jumps more than 4% in April year on year

SA saw a 4.2% increase in the number of foreign tourists in April compared to the same month in 2018, according to Statistics SA, as the economy contracting in the first quarter of the year.

Tourism contributed R426bn to the country’s economy in 2018 and SA's tourism sector is the largest in Africa, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council. The sector is responsible for 1.5-million jobs, or 9.2% of total employment in SA.

However, prospects for the industry may be dimmed by the Tourism Amendment Bill, which aims to put in place regulations for short-term home rentals such as Airbnb.

If passed, the bill will specify, for example, how much a host can earn or the number of nights a tourist can stay at the residence.

While the department of tourism sees it as a way for “everyone to get their fair share” of the short-term home rental market, its opponents say that it is an unnecessary interference that takes away the livelihood of some South Africans.

Members of the public have until July 15 to forward their comments about the Bill.

Easier bureaucracy boosts numbers

According to Statistics SA, the number of tourists in April rose to 903,059.

Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom said in 2018 that the easing of travel requirements for minors, and the recovery in Cape Town following a devastating drought would boost overseas tourism in 2019.

There was 2.1% increase in the number of tourists coming from SA Development Community (Sadc) countries, and an 11.9% increase in overseas tourists — most of them from Germany and the UK.

Overall, tourists from other African countries decreased 7.3%; however, there was an increase in tourists from Egypt and Morocco.