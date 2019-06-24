Agriculture sector welcomes R3.9bn cash injection for black commercial farmers

SA's agricultural industry has welcomed the close to R4bn the government will plough into the sector to benefit black commercial farmers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday that over the medium term budget period, R3.9bn has been allocated to the Land Bank to support the farmers.

"We are going to substantially expand the agriculture and agroprocessing sector by supporting key value chains and products, developing new markets and reducing our reliance on agricultural imports," Ramaphosa said.

"We must be a country that can feed itself and that harnesses the latest advances in smart agriculture."

AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Rheede said they were happy about the funding Ramaphosa announced.

"We are of the opinion the Land Bank should have been restructured to develop commercial black farmers," he said.

He said the bank played a huge role in developing white commercial farmers in SA.

"What happened after 1994 is that the bank became institutionalised. Part of the bank should be restructured to become an agricultural development agency for black farmers."

Van der Rheede noted that it was important for the Land Bank to work with the private sector to improve and increase the success rate of black commercial farmers as farming was a "risky business".