SA enjoys surge in foreign direct investment

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in SA made a significant recovery in 2018 after several years of low-level inflows, according to the latest UN world investment report.

In contrast, investment in some of the other large recipients in the continent, including Nigeria, Egypt and Ethiopia, declined in 2018.

The report, which is meant to support policymakers and help them make decisions by monitoring global and regional FDI trends, states that investment flows in SA more than doubled to $5.3bn in 2018, but this was largely attributable to intracompany transfers by established investors.

In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa set a target to lure investments of $100bn by 2023 in an attempt to reignite economic growth, which has been falling far short of the 5.4% annual target set in the National Development Plan, the government’s blueprint for eliminating poverty and reducing inequality.

According to the UN report, while FDI in some large economies on the continent — such as Nigeria and Egypt — contracted, this was outweighed by a surge in flows to others, most significantly, SA.

Overall, Africa escaped the global decline in FDI as flows to the continent rose to $46bn in 2018, an increase of 11% from the previous year.

Growing demand for some commodities and a corresponding rise in their prices as well as the growth in non-resource-seeking investment in a few economies underpinned the rise. According to the report, while investment in manufacturing and services is likely to be sustained, this is expected to be confined to a few countries in North and Southern Africa, and the emerging manufacturing hubs in East Africa.