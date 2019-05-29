Export-led foreign investment is the answer to SA’s economic woes

FDI focused on selling to local consumers through displacing incumbents or local start-ups will do little, if anything, to boost growth. Foreign investments that create tens of thousands of jobs will simultaneously destroy a similar number if they seek to take market share given SA’s low long-term growth trajectory.

What is needed is FDI that employs locals to produce products and services for foreign markets. When this is done well, as many high-growth Asian nations have demonstrated, foreign capital and know-how are imported to boost worker productivity and competitiveness. Sustained high growth then becomes possible through accessing deep consumer markets either directly or via global supply chains.

The global diffusion of export-focused FDI accompanied by cutting-edge industry expertise has been central to pummelling poverty in all other regions. Meanwhile, the “resource curse” has never been more wicked. As manufacturing-led global growth gives way to services-led growth, and as innovations advance more environmentally sustainable paths, extraction-reliant economies are becoming ever more vulnerable.

It has become abundantly clear that transformation and poverty alleviation are dependent upon achieving sustained high growth which, in turn, hinges on surging value-added exports. SA’s political turmoil reflects and explains how non-white poverty declined from about 90% during apartheid to 60% a decade ago, but is now ratcheting higher with no reversal in sight. Excluding this region, which has most of the world’s poor people, largely reflecting its lack of integration within the global economy, less than 5% of the rest of the world’s population live in extreme poverty.

It is difficult politically to acknowledge the need to surge value-added exports. Policies focused on transformation and redistribution are inconsistent with seeking to maximise competitiveness, productivity and export-focused FDI. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response has been to recalibrate his message from audience to audience.

A post-election policy pivot is now required to attract sufficient export-focused FDI. Yet the ANC cannot easily renounce its redistribution and transformation biases — even though they devastate growth prospects, thus entrenching poverty and unemployment at politically combustible levels. A workable compromise position must be reached. This need not be difficult.

Change begins with objective acknowledgements. A majority of SA households are remarkably poor with dismal long-term prospects. The economy cannot continue to expand hardship relief without further diminishing already inadequate growth prospects. Achieving sustained high growth is only possible through surging value-added exports.

Meaningfully reducing SA’s unemployment and poverty is only doable through private sector employers being able to sell to consumer markets with vastly more purchasing capacity than our domestic economy can provide. SA’s policymakers have refused to accept this undeniable reality, as their primary output is regulations and legislation, which serve as taxes on domestic companies and consumers to advance transformation objectives. International companies and consumers cannot be forced to accept such regulations as they can simply invest in, and buy from, other countries.

There are abundant precedents, locally and internationally, for having separate regulatory regimes for investments in value-added exporting businesses. SA has “charters” for various sectors and the ANC also has a penchant for special economic zones. The charter for value-added exports should resemble a free-trade zone devoid of anticompetitive regulations. A profound advantage of export-focused FDI is that the investing companies are often integral to global supply chains. They bring not just capital but up-to-date industry knowledge alongside access to affluent consumer markets.