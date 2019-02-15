Markets

Rand on track for worst week in four months

Domestic and international risks are mounting, with sentiment dented on Friday by concerns that the US economy may enter a recession in 2019

15 February 2019 - 10:45 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was weaker against major global currencies on Friday morning, on track for its worst weekly performance against the dollar in since October.

At 9.55am the rand was 0.44% weaker at R14.1882/$, 0.29% lower at R16.0018/€ and 0.49% softer at R18.1694/£. The euro was down 0.14% at $1.1278.

The bid on the benchmark R186 government 10-year note was at 8.95% from 8.935%.

The local currency has lost 7.01% against the dollar so far in February, and is the worst-performing emerging market currency. It has fallen 4.24% so far this week.

Local and international risks are mounting, with markets digesting Thursday's disappointing US retail sales numbers, which could signal a recession in that country in 2019, analysts said.

Domestic issues also continue to weigh on the local currency, with trade in local risk assets expected to be cautious ahead of next week's budget policy statement.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa had moved to placate unions over job losses at Eskom, also saying that the utility would continue to be state-owned.

Eskom's mountain of debt is a key risk to SA's sovereign credit rating, with Moody's warning on Monday that vested interests could derail plans to get the power utility's house in order.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rand slightly firmer, but still above R14/$

The rand weakened overnight, as Eskom’s electricity problems and poor retail sales data weighed on sentiment
Markets
1 day ago

Miners and Naspers pull up JSE, again

The rand has weakened to above R14/$ for the first time in six weeks, lifting miners and rand hedges, but banks and retailers are under pressure
Markets
1 day ago

SA’s power utility woes weigh on rand, bonds

The rand weakens 1.6% to R13.9952/$, making it the biggest loser among emerging-market peers
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
JSE likely to follow global markets down on Friday
Markets
2.
Rand volatility tops global peers as SA risks ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE flat amid US recession fears
Markets
4.
Asian stocks fall on increasing doubts about US ...
Markets
5.
Rand extends losses after dismal mining data
Markets

Related Articles

Asian stocks fall on increasing doubts about US economy
Markets

Firm dollar keeps gold range-bound
Markets

Oil hits 2019 high on Opec-led cuts
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.