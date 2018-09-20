Economy

Reserve Bank walks a tightrope on interest rates

Most economists expect monetary policy committee to hold, while others say weak rand and oil price will force its hand

20 September 2018 - 05:10 ANDRIES MAHLANGU
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The SA Reserve Bank will walk a tightrope when it hands down its latest interest rate decision, torn between a worsening inflation outlook and an economy that is in the midst of its first recession in a decade.

While just three of 19 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to raise the repo rate, Thursday’s call will be among the most anticipated in 2018, with some analysts saying the rand, higher oil prices and turbulence in emerging markets will force its hand. The rand has dropped more than 7% since the last policy meeting.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Tough call for Bank on interest rates

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium  to read the full story, please click here.

With August’s CPI lower than expected, a hike in interest rates will be a close call

The rand firmed on the news of the lower inflation figure, strengthening to R14.77 to the dollar from R14.8917
Economy
21 hours ago

Reserve Bank expected to be cautious on rates

Analysts forecast Reserve Bank to delay hiking interest rates on benign inflation outlook despite weak rand and higher oil prices
Economy
17 days ago

Brace yourself for higher fuel prices, say economists

The price of oil and the rand’s strength against the US dollar are the two primary factors influencing the fuel price
Economy
21 days ago

PPI increases slightly in July, largely due to fuel price increases

Factory and farm-gate inflation grew to 6.1% in July from June’s 5.9%; food producers contributed deflation of 1%
Economy
20 days ago

‘You can’t respond to noise’: Lesetja Kganyago on how the Reserve Bank is keeping its cool

The governor says the Bank will not respond to price shocks in setting monetary policy — even as risks it previously warned of come true
Economy
26 days ago

Rate hike unlikely in sluggish economy

Consumers have been hit by a slowing economy, record petrol prices and the first VAT increase in a quarter of a century
Economy
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
With August’s CPI lower than expected, a hike in ...
Economy
2.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to kick-start ...
Economy
3.
CEOs vow to do their best to avoid retrenchments ...
Economy
4.
A report revealing the logic of SA’s debt
Economy
5.
WATCH: CEOs vow to avoid retrenchments as far as ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.