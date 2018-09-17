Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Immediate rate hike unlikely in recession

The August inflation numbers will be closely watched, writes Asha Speckman

17 September 2018 - 05:07 Asha Speckman
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Early indications are that economic activity remained weak heading into the third quarter of 2018 — a factor the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee will take into account as it weighs the feasibility of hiking interest rates this week.

The third quarter saw a slow start as July’s mining output contracted 5.2% and the manufacturing and retail industries reported modest gains. Economists expect the Reserve Bank to cut its GDP growth forecast for this year from 1.2% to 0.6% or 0.7%.

But the protracted emerging-market currency crisis, which caused the rand’s plunge to its weakest levels in two years, has raised inflationary expectations.

Economists have revised their forecasts for the first interest rate hike in months to later this year, rather than early next year.

Yet given tepid growth, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is expected to keep the repo rate on hold on Thursday.

Mamello Matikinca, FNB chief economist, said the Reserve Bank is likely to be "loath to hike interest rates during a technical recession, preferring to take a longer-term view and look through the current noise. We do, however, expect a far more hawkish tone ... to lay the ground for a November 22 hike."

The August inflation print due on Wednesday will be closely watched. Some economists expected a modest rise to 5.2% in August.

Elize Kruger, senior economist at NKC African Economics, said the Bank’s inflation forecast for 2018 is expected to remain "largely unchanged at 4.8%" but to be revised upwards for 2019 to "around 5.9%, perhaps touching 6%".

"If they want to be pre-emptive, they would be able to justify a hike already at this meeting, but we doubt that the [central bank] would take such an aggressive strategy in an economy deeply distressed," Kruger said.

Second-tier numbers due this week include July tourist accommodation, land transport, and food and beverage sales on Monday. On Wednesday the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry will release its August trade conditions survey. On Thursday Stats SA publishes July building data and statistics of civil cases for debt.

speckmana@businesslive.co.za

BRIAN KANTOR: A rate cut will lead to demand and growth
Opinion / Columnists

Economists expect SA to sneak out of recession in third quarter, but annual ...
Economy

Low business confidence bodes ill for SA
Economy

