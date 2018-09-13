Economy

SACCI INDEX

Low business confidence bodes ill for SA

13 September 2018 - 05:06 Sunita Menon
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA’s battered economy will come under further strain as business confidence reached its lowest level in a year.

The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci’s) business confidence index fell in August on the back of a decline in merchandise export volumes, a weaker rand and higher inflation. The rand has weakened 20% against the dollar since the start of the year, while inflation stands at 5.1%.

Business confidence raced to a two-and-a-half-year high in January after Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as president of the ANC in December as business expected greater policy certainty. The sentiment has since faded after data last week showed that SA plunged into a recession for the first time since the global financial crisis.

This also comes as the ANC pushes to change the constitution to make it easier to expropriate land without paying for it.

Depressed business confidence does not bode well for the economy, which has already come under immense pressure. Low confidence constrains spending and investment, which results in shortfalls in government revenues and can lead to tax hikes and, a negative cycle of low confidence and low spending, according to analysts.

"The positive mood that prevailed at the beginning of 2018 has been overtaken by uncertainty and events that weigh on the economic prospects for SA. This also taints SA as a sought-after investment destination," said Sacci.

The index, which measures business activity, dropped by 4.2 index points in August to 90.5, compared to 94.7 in July.

While seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 1.3% in July, according to data from Stats SA, consumer spend is running out of steam. This is likely due to the additional strain of a VAT hike and higher transport costs, said Jason Muscat, a senior economic analyst at FNB.

menons@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: What business confidence is telling us

RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux talks to Business Day TV about the business confidence index
Economy
23 hours ago

SA’s weak economy will hurt employment prospects

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey for the fourth quarter of 2018 reflects companies’ reluctance to hire
Economy
2 days ago

Manufacturing sector shows good growth in the third quarter

Food and beverages; motor vehicles and transport; and wood and wood products all contributed to the 2.9% July increase
Economy
1 day ago

Business confidence at lowest level in nearly a year

The Sacci BCI index shows that the business climate was shaken by uncertainty in both real economic activity and financial conditions
Economy
21 hours ago

July’s retail sales grow 1.3%, as expected

Retail sales in the first month of the third quarter match consensus expectations, bouncing back from a 1.1% decline in June
Economy
18 hours ago

SA pushing for a bigger slice of Sacu revenue

Ministers ask parliament for support in deadlocked negotiations on revenue-sharing formula
Economy
1 day ago

Farm prices plunge 32%, economist warn

The average price of agricultural land sold in July was R9,318 a hectare compared with R13,700 in December
Economy
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Investors are waiting for an end to SA's ‘policy ...
Economy
2.
Business confidence at lowest level in nearly a ...
Economy
3.
Fuel price hike of R1 a litre may be on the way
Economy
4.
SA pushing for a bigger slice of Sacu revenue
Economy
5.
Rand and land help drag business confidence to ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.