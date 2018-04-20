WATCH: Can SA convince investors we’re worth the risk?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is closer to meeting his target of attracting R1.2-trillion in investment after bagging R850m from the UK.

The recently launched investment campaign aims to attract R1.2-trillion in foreign direct investment by positioning the country as an attractive investment destination.

But is SA’s investment case strong enough for foreign investors?

ETM Analytics chief economist George Glynos spoke to Business Day TV about whether this bold plan can come together.