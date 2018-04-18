Economy

Retail sales growth increases 4.9% in February, says Stats SA

18 April 2018 - 14:08 Sunita Menon
Picture: 123RF/ GUI YONGNIAN
Picture: 123RF/ GUI YONGNIAN

Retails sales growth increased 4.9% in February from the same month in 2017, Statistics SA reported on Wednesday.

This beat the economists’ consensus of February’s retail sales growth slowing to 2.8% from January’s 3.1%.

In current prices, SA’s retailers sold R80.3bn worth of goods in February, up from R78bn in January and R75bn in February 2017.

Stats SA uses constant prices set to 2015 to strip inflation out of its growth figures. In constant prices, February’s sales came to R71.7bn, up 1.8% from January’s R70bn and 4.9% from February 2017’s R68.4bn.

Of the seven sectors Stats SA breaks its retail figures into, furniture retailers showed the biggest annual growth of 14.2%, maintaining a strong growth of 14.1% reported in January. Furniture sales in constant prices amounted to R3.3bn, or 4.6% of the total.

Clothing shops reported the next biggest growth of 7.1%, contributing 15.8% of the total.

Hardware shops were the worst performers, with sales only growing a fraction to R5.7bn in February from R5.3bn in January.

How to up the customer experience

Data-rich strategies are key to improved customer experience in the retail space
News & Insights
5 days ago

Will augmented reality kill the retail store?

Samsung’s new augmented reality make-up app is set to change the face of shopping
News & Fox
5 days ago

Euromonitor encourages SA retailers to broaden their horizons

The market research provider says the lower-income segments of the population hold ‘untapped potential’
Companies
6 days ago

How to measure the true costs of profit

The mandatory report for listed companies requires an integrated assessment to determine true sustainable value creation. But how is it calculated, ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Five articles that reveal what Cyril Ramaphosa’s ...
Economy
2.
IMF delivers SA a vote of confidence
Economy
3.
Inflation slows unexpectedly in March
Economy
4.
Japan and Africa to meet at first Japan-Africa ...
Economy
5.
Manuel, Jonas among those picked for president’s ...
Economy

Related Articles

Will augmented reality kill the retail store?
News & Fox

Niche retailers Kaap Agri and Verimark show mixed fortunes
Companies

How to up the customer experience
News & Insights

Euromonitor encourages SA retailers to broaden their horizons
Companies / Retail & Consumer

How to measure the true costs of profit
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.