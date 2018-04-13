Will augmented reality kill the retail store?

Wearing the hottest new shade of eye shadow, you stare at your visage on a mobile phone. You can’t help but wonder: was your mother correct when she said yellow undertones make you look as if you have scurvy? So you try a shade with stronger hues and begrudgingly admit that she may have been right (again).

You click the purchase button on the selfie screen of your phone, where you have been virtually trying on the newest line by cosmetics retailer Sephora, and are informed that your make-up purchase will be delivered to you in two days.

This might seem like a scene from a sci-fi blockbuster, but it is happening somewhere in Seoul today.

Augmented reality (AR) is the superimposition of a computer-generated image on a user’s real world view. In the example above, AR allows you to virtually try on different shades of make-up until you’ve found the right fit.

Through this added layer of imagery or information on top of a camera-based image or video, users can find new ways to interact with the world around them.

Though it has been around for a while, AR was presented as the less interesting cousin during the rebirth of virtual reality (VR), which fully submerges the viewer in a completely generated world or situation.

However, contrary to the big promises of Oculus Rift’s Palmer Luckey, VR has done little to change the world, save making some nausea-inducing video games and helping medical professionals hone their skills.

AR, on the other hand, has quietly infiltrated societal and social awareness in a way that is neither othering nor intrusive, as most tech breakthroughs often seem to the masses.

You — or at least your kids — have been using AR to turn yourselves into cats with Snapchat selfie filters for years. Yelp has since 2009 been using AR to help users find the best restaurants on any street they point a phone at. Google Translate allows you to live translate signing. And the Plascon app lets you see what a particular paint colour will look like on a wall without you having to pick up a brush.

Last week tech start-up Ubiquity6 launched an app that lets users experience AR with others. Until now AR has been a somewhat singular experience restricted to the individual user. With Ubiquity6, users can scan a room in seconds and interact with friends and family as though they were there.