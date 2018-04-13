How to up the customer experience

Investing in innovation and creating experiences that stand out are vital components of CX, says Adams. He is particularly interested in start-ups, saying that local entrepreneurs could be the driving force behind the innovative technologies of the future, particularly when it comes to the systems and processes that are relevant within the financial services industry in SA.

There is little doubt that the retail environment will change significantly in the next few years – more change, in fact, than we have seen in decades – with the result that innovation in this space is more important than ever. “Our world has become fast paced, and the mindsets and expectations of consumers around convenience have made change a significant driving force,” says Adams, adding that retailers need to manage not only their in-store environments, but also focus on creating omni-channel experiences that will allow them to engage with consumers at any given moment, through the channel of their choice.

“Managing a retailer’s virtual image is just as important as managing the bricks and mortar elements of the business,” he says. In a world where social media conversations have the ability to make or break a brand, digital has become the driving force for innovation. CX solutions need to be applied where the customers are, which is largely in the retail space,” he concludes.